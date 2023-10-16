Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading 4.4% Higher

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.58. 139,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,476,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

Infinera Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.39 million, a P/E ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $376.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Infinera

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola bought 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,476.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,417 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile



Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

