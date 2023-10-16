Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 771.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 771.88 ($9.45).

INF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 885 ($10.83) to GBX 890 ($10.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.04) price target for the company. Investec downgraded shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.49) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 720 ($8.81) to GBX 850 ($10.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 715 ($8.75) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,839.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 543.60 ($6.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 788.40 ($9.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 734.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 720.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,200.00%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

