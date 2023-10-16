Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Short Interest Down 8.8% in September

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,600 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 550,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of IPIX stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 369,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,477. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Innovation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovation Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Walgreen’s Fresh New Lows, Is The Dividend Worth The Ride?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.