Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Short Interest Down 8.8% in September

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,600 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 550,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of IPIX stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 369,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,477. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Innovation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. Its lead drug candidate is Brilacidin, a therapeutic for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19.

