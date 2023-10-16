Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 108,831 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 108,831 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $743,315.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,625,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,854,739.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,604 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $1,188,312.36.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 285,968 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,984,617.92.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 454,475 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,877.50.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 317,729 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,157,379.91.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 191,017 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,327,568.15.

On Thursday, September 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 148,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $1,013,424.72.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 195,645 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,308,865.05.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

BIGZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 278,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,509. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

