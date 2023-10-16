Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 108,831 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 108,831 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $743,315.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,625,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,854,739.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,604 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $1,188,312.36.
- On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 285,968 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,984,617.92.
- On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 454,475 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,877.50.
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 317,729 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,157,379.91.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 191,017 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,327,568.15.
- On Thursday, September 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 148,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $1,013,424.72.
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 195,645 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,308,865.05.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
BIGZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 278,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,509. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
