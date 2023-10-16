Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases 115 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson purchased 115 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.65 ($184.39).

Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.15, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.11. Dr. Martens plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.21 ($3.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.29.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

