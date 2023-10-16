Insider Buying: Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Mapp bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £111,000 ($135,862.91).

Eurocell Trading Up 1.8 %

ECEL stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 112 ($1.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.10. The firm has a market cap of £125.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,018.18 and a beta of 0.78. Eurocell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.88 ($2.08).

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eurocell’s payout ratio is currently 8,181.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Eurocell from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

