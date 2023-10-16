Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Acquires 6,800 Shares of Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Judy Vezmar purchased 6,800 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £13,056 ($15,980.42).

SSP Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SSPG stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 194.30 ($2.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 244.73. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 189.80 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19,430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 314.17 ($3.85).

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.