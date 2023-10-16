Insider Selling: Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Insider Sells 42,053 Shares of Stock

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Franklin sold 42,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48), for a total value of £16,400.67 ($20,074.26).

On Tuesday, July 18th, Andrew Franklin acquired 50,988 shares of Alliance Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £24,984.12 ($30,580.32).

LON APH traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 39.60 ($0.48). 465,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,642. Alliance Pharma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34.14 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.04 ($0.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,035.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.06.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

