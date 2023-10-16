Insider Selling: Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Sells 6,068 Shares of Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) insider Iain McKenzie sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 523 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £31,735.64 ($38,844.11).

LON MTW traded down GBX 30 ($0.37) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 490 ($6.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,518. The stock has a market cap of £253.58 million, a PE ratio of 3,266.67, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 586.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 605.88. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 483.55 ($5.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 660 ($8.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.80. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is currently 18,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

