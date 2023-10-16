Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.9 %

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.09. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $84.88 and a 52-week high of $162.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 921,122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $47,254,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

