Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Acquires £2,437.12 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2023

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHCGet Free Report) insider Neil Campbell purchased 7,616 shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £2,437.12 ($2,983.01).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IHC opened at GBX 35.70 ($0.44) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3,569.50 and a beta of 0.14. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 29 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 87 ($1.06).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

