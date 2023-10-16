Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 259 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

