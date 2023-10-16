Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

