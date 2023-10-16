Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,234 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in BHP Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

