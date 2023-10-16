Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $250.36 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $278.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

