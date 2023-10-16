Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 181 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.2 %

DHI stock opened at $104.93 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

