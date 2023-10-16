Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 504 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,667,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $40.71 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America reduced their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

