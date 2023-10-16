Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Trimble Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.91 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

