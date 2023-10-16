Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.98 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.