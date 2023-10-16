Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.03.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $253.42 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

