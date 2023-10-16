Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,445 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $161.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average is $135.18. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $165.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $209,638.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,606.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,126,788.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,059,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $209,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,606.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

