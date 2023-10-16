Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,245,000 after purchasing an additional 192,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $200.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.18 and a 12 month high of $211.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. The company had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

