Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,646 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth $1,306,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 73.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE JBL opened at $137.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $141.38.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,567.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,247 shares of company stock worth $23,258,517. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Free Report

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

