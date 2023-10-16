Inspire Investing LLC Buys 3,032 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SRPT opened at $117.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Read More

