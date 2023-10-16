Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,158,000 after buying an additional 201,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,492,000 after purchasing an additional 167,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 947.37%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

