Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 159.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RDY opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $73.17.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4877 per share. This is a boost from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDY

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.