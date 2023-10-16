Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

