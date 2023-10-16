Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $227.86 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.68 and its 200-day moving average is $217.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

