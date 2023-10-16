Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Graco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth about $12,031,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.