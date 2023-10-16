Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 107.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,694,000 after purchasing an additional 415,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 125.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

MasTec Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.69 and a beta of 1.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

