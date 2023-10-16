Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $36.89 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

