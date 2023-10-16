Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 776 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357,681.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357,681.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $192.60 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.87.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.