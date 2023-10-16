Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 259.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 244.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $131.79 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.59 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.37%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.