Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $86.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.