Inspire Investing LLC Sells 399 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $206.92 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $205.18 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.