Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $151.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,977. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $153,658.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,240.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

