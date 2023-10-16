Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CART. Wedbush initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CART opened at $25.57 on Monday. Instacart has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

