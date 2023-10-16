Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.97% from the company’s previous close.

CART has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Trading Up 3.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. Instacart has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

