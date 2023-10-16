Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.97% from the company’s previous close.
CART has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)
Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Trading Up 3.4 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Company Profile
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Receive News & Ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.