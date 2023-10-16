Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CART stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. Instacart has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

