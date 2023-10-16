Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Trading Up 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

NASDAQ CART opened at $25.57 on Monday. Instacart has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.