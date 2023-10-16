Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 3,009 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,864,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 142,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,847. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

