Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 3,700 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,904. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.12.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $38,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,328,734 shares in the company, valued at $207,304,725.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,966. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

