Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 39,300 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 128.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in StoneCo by 68.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. 712,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,464. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

