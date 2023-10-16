Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 2,876 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 6.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 7.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 72,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,105. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.