Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 290 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,888,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 161,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $734,908.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $734,908.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,974 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

