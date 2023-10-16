Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 5,600 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,635,559.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,493,422.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,428 shares of company stock valued at $22,783,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,970,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

