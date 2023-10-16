Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,733,000.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $7.51. 109,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,441. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36,562.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

