Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

ET traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. 837,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,726,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

