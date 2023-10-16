Intellectus Partners LLC Has $726,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,469.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,072 shares of company stock worth $8,506,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,982,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

