Intellectus Partners LLC Has $755,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 103,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

